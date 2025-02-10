Foreign Minister tells how to make Russia “pay for years of using energy as a weapon”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga congratulated Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on their successful connection to the European energy system, explaining how Russia can be made to "pay for the years of using energy as a weapon." He wrote about this in the Telegram channel, UNN reports.

This is not only about joining Europe, but also about disconnecting Russia from it. A policy of zero dependence on Russia should be Europe's strategic goal. It is time to make Russia pay for years of using energy as a weapon, - the statement said.

The minister calls on Europe to abandon Russian liquefied natural gas, shadow fleet services, nuclear power, and to replace Russian energy with energy from the United States and other partners.

It is necessary to store American liquefied natural gas in underground storage facilities in Ukraine, and all the infrastructure for this is available, Sibiga emphasized.

Recall

On Saturday, February 8, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania successfully disconnected their power systems from the Russian-controlled frequency zone. The power systems of the three Baltic states are operating in isolation.

According to the authorities of the Baltic states, synchronization with the European power grid will provide them with independent, stable and reliable frequency control in their power grids, as well as increase the region's energy security.