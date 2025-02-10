ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Foreign Minister tells how to make Russia “pay for years of using energy as a weapon”

Foreign Minister tells how to make Russia “pay for years of using energy as a weapon”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22878 views

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have successfully disconnected from the Russian power grid and synchronized with the European one. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on the EU to abandon Russian energy supplies and use Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga congratulated Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on their successful connection to the European energy system, explaining how Russia can be made to "pay for the years of using energy as a weapon." He wrote about this in the Telegram channel, UNN reports.

This is not only about joining Europe, but also about disconnecting Russia from it. A policy of zero dependence on Russia should be Europe's strategic goal. It is time to make Russia pay for years of using energy as a weapon,

- the statement said.

The minister calls on Europe to abandon Russian liquefied natural gas, shadow fleet services, nuclear power, and to replace Russian energy with energy from the United States and other partners.

It is necessary to store American liquefied natural gas in underground storage facilities in Ukraine, and all the infrastructure for this is available, Sibiga emphasized.

Recall

On Saturday, February 8, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania successfully disconnected their power systems from the Russian-controlled frequency zone. The power systems of the three Baltic states are operating in isolation.

According to the authorities of the Baltic states, synchronization with the European power grid will provide them with independent, stable and reliable frequency control in their power grids, as well as increase the region's energy security.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

