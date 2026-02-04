Foreign leaders to visit Kyiv on anniversary of Russian invasion - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

On February 24, on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaders of several foreign states will arrive in Kyiv. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

There will definitely be foreign guests in Kyiv, and high-ranking ones. I can announce this immediately, because I know about the intentions of a whole host of guests, both at the level of leaders and at the level of ministers. We are waiting for them. We will be very happy to see them. It seems to us that the date of February 24 was decisive. This is a date that divided history into before and after. The results of this war will shape the European and global security order. On this day, it is logical for leaders to be with us and show support - said Tykhyi.

Recall

The United Nations Security Council will hold a special meeting on February 24, 2026 to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.