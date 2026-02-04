Foreign leaders to visit Kyiv on anniversary of Russian invasion - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 7656 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 12238 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 8266 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
07:36 AM • 12975 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 28044 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 45468 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 37091 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36411 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33574 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21202 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
68%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 11200 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 12210 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 24471 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 12237 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 29566 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 7622 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 45481 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 47139 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 85886 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 94344 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Keir Starmer
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 20302 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 20416 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 23449 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 30254 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 40538 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Foreign leaders to visit Kyiv on anniversary of Russian invasion - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On February 24, the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaders and ministers of foreign states will arrive in Kyiv. On the same day, the UN Security Council will hold a special meeting.

Foreign leaders to visit Kyiv on anniversary of Russian invasion - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

On February 24, on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaders of several foreign states will arrive in Kyiv. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

There will definitely be foreign guests in Kyiv, and high-ranking ones. I can announce this immediately, because I know about the intentions of a whole host of guests, both at the level of leaders and at the level of ministers. We are waiting for them. We will be very happy to see them. It seems to us that the date of February 24 was decisive. This is a date that divided history into before and after. The results of this war will shape the European and global security order. On this day, it is logical for leaders to be with us and show support

- said Tykhyi.

Recall

The United Nations Security Council will hold a special meeting on February 24, 2026 to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
United Nations Security Council
Ukraine
Kyiv