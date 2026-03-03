Forced wards to work - director of a healthcare institution detained in Vinnytsia region

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Vinnytsia Oblast, law enforcement officers exposed the director of a psycho-neurological boarding school who, according to the investigation, forced his wards to work for private individuals. The official has been notified of suspicion of human trafficking. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the official, taking advantage of the helpless state and complete dependence of people who need constant help and rehabilitation, effectively turned them into unpaid labor. - the post states.

According to the investigation, from October 2025 to February 2026, at least six men worked on agricultural lands and enterprises, where they manually dug soil and packaged grain. The director deliberately exploited their vulnerable state for his own benefit, ignoring the need for proper care.

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, the official has been notified of suspicion of human trafficking committed against several persons using their vulnerable state (Part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Measures are underway to establish the number of victims. - the post states.

In addition, during searches at the suspect's workplace and residence, accounting and medical documentation, mobile phones, and other material evidence were seized. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the man in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 332 thousand hryvnias.

Recall

The government approved the concept of the state targeted social program to combat human trafficking until 2030. It is adapted to the challenges of Russia's full-scale invasion and post-war recovery.