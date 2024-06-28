For the second time in a day: Air Force reported air defense against a reconnaissance drone in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
For the second time in a day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on an air defense operation against an enemy reconnaissance drone in Odesa region.
For the second time in a day, the Ukrainian Air Force reported air defense operations against an enemy reconnaissance drone in Odesa region, UNN reports.
Details
"Odesa region - air defense work on a reconnaissance UAV!" the Ukrainian Air Force posted on Telegram.
Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov warned on Telegram about "tactical aviation in the Black Sea.
An air raid alert is in effect in Odesa region and several others.
Air Force reports on air defense against reconnaissance drone in Odesa region28.06.24, 11:20 • 32613 views