For "achieving peace," the Russian Federation continues to work with the United States: the Kremlin recalls the conditions

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8798 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 48009 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103513 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 135986 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189308 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100240 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164121 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60134 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42292 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34206 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views

06:58 AM • 52545 views
"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14417 views

11:00 AM • 14417 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189308 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189308 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109544 views

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109544 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164121 views
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164121 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120419 views

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120419 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21580 views

08:47 AM • 21580 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53039 views

06:58 AM • 53039 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46551 views

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46551 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53402 views

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53402 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64055 views

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64055 views
For "achieving peace," the Russian Federation continues to work with the United States: the Kremlin recalls the conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2988 views

Moscow says that negotiations on the settlement of the war are ongoing, and insist on their conditions. Peskov said that Russia continues to work with the United States in the context of "finding peace."

For "achieving peace," the Russian Federation continues to work with the United States: the Kremlin recalls the conditions

At a meeting with journalists, a Kremlin representative, Dmitry Peskov, stated that it is wrong to assume anything about withdrawing from negotiations. Putin's press secretary stated that Russia continues to work with the United States in the context of "finding peace."

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Kremlin answered questions from representatives of Russian media: what could happen if the US fulfills the decision to withdraw from the negotiation process regarding Ukraine.

Probably, it is wrong to say "if" and "what will happen" now. Let's proceed from the fact that Russia continues to work with the American side. We are focused on continuing efforts to achieve peace. We and President Putin are in favor of achieving peace, while ensuring the interests of our country. This is a mandatory condition. This work is ongoing. 

- Peskov said. 

Let us remind you

Donald Trump believes that Russia is ready for a deal. Negotiations with the Ukrainian leader, according to him, turned out to be more difficult than expected.

Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect the population.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "demonstrates only the desire to kill." Commenting on the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 24, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.  

"Russia, not Ukraine, is an obstacle to peace": Sybiha reacts to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine 24.04.25, 10:08 • 2970 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
