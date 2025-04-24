For "achieving peace," the Russian Federation continues to work with the United States: the Kremlin recalls the conditions

At a meeting with journalists, a Kremlin representative, Dmitry Peskov, stated that it is wrong to assume anything about withdrawing from negotiations. Putin's press secretary stated that Russia continues to work with the United States in the context of "finding peace."

The Kremlin answered questions from representatives of Russian media: what could happen if the US fulfills the decision to withdraw from the negotiation process regarding Ukraine.

Probably, it is wrong to say "if" and "what will happen" now. Let's proceed from the fact that Russia continues to work with the American side. We are focused on continuing efforts to achieve peace. We and President Putin are in favor of achieving peace, while ensuring the interests of our country. This is a mandatory condition. This work is ongoing. - Peskov said.

Donald Trump believes that Russia is ready for a deal. Negotiations with the Ukrainian leader, according to him, turned out to be more difficult than expected.

