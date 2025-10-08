$41.320.03
Declared drivers sober for $1000: narcologist doctor notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

A doctor from the narcological department of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 10 has been notified of suspicion of issuing sobriety certificates to intoxicated drivers for $1000. During searches of the doctor and his colleagues, narcotics and live ammunition were found.

Declared drivers sober for $1000: narcologist doctor notified of suspicion

A doctor from the narcological department of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 10 has been notified of suspicion of declaring drivers who were under the influence of alcohol or drugs sober for 1,000 US dollars. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified a doctor from the narcological department of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 10 of suspicion. The doctor issued certificates to patients stating that they had not consumed alcohol or drugs in exchange for money. This helped them avoid responsibility under Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine, i.e., for driving a vehicle while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

- the report says.

The actions of the suspect are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - bribery of a person providing public services.

It was established that the narcologist issued such certificates for $1000. Drug-addicted patients were also issued certificates stating that they do not use drugs. The doctor was detained during another receipt of money from a driver who was intoxicated, which was confirmed by the conclusions of two other medical institutions.

- the prosecutor's office informs.

The investigation is ongoing, and other persons involved in the crime are being identified.

The prosecutor's office notes that during urgent searches at the doctor's place of residence and his colleagues, narcotic drugs and live ammunition for weapons were found and seized. They have been sent for examination.

Addition

In Zaporizhzhia, a lawyer and two of her accomplices were exposed who organized a scheme for the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine. For 14 thousand US dollars, the suspects arranged for a conscript to be registered as disabled. With a fictitious diagnosis, he could obtain a "white ticket", which would allow him to cross the state border of Ukraine unhindered.

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv