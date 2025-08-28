"For 10-15 years, there is an understanding of how to move": Ukraine has a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine has a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories. Kyiv, together with its partners, modeled military situations and has an understanding of how to move and develop for 10-15 years ahead. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk during the International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform, as reported by UNN.

No one will solve any problematic issues for Ukraine except Ukrainians. We can be supported in solving our problems, but no one will go to the front to fight except Ukrainians. - said Havryliuk.

He also commented on the situation in the Black Sea.

As for superiority in the Black Sea, let's come down to earth and be realistic, superiority in the Black Sea must be gained and maintained. And some temporary sorties to destroy some vessels, which no one (does not carry out - ed.) for a long time, no one destroys anything, because the Russians have taken appropriate measures. We must understand that Crimea today has turned into a colossal powerful military base of Russia. - stated Havryliuk.

He emphasized that there is an insane number of military personnel in Crimea.

We have directions, we have a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories back to Ukraine. We, together with our partners, together with the British and Americans, conducted a number of military games, modeled military situations, and we have a vision for 10-15 years ahead of how we should move and develop. - Havryliuk said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly outlined Ukraine's position on the so-called "territorial exchange". He emphasized: there can be no compromises regarding Ukrainian lands, and the history of the struggle proves that Donbas, Crimea, and other occupied regions are an integral part of the state.