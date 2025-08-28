"For 10-15 years, there is an understanding of how to move": Ukraine has a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories - Ministry of Defense

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 2778 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 10239 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 6828 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 22946 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 66792 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 95930 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 90651 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 111190 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 80781 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81194 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
37%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 77155 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 44702 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 52052 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 98096 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 41430 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 702 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 10268 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 148548 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 151085 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 233113 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 98940 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 130317 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 131989 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 126336 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 158328 views
Actual
The New York Times
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

"For 10-15 years, there is an understanding of how to move": Ukraine has a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Ukraine has a vision for the return of all temporarily occupied territories. Kyiv, together with partners, modeled military situations 10-15 years in advance.

"For 10-15 years, there is an understanding of how to move": Ukraine has a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine has a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories. Kyiv, together with its partners, modeled military situations and has an understanding of how to move and develop for 10-15 years ahead. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk during the International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform, as reported by UNN.

Details

No one will solve any problematic issues for Ukraine except Ukrainians. We can be supported in solving our problems, but no one will go to the front to fight except Ukrainians.

- said Havryliuk.

He also commented on the situation in the Black Sea.

As for superiority in the Black Sea, let's come down to earth and be realistic, superiority in the Black Sea must be gained and maintained. And some temporary sorties to destroy some vessels, which no one (does not carry out - ed.) for a long time, no one destroys anything, because the Russians have taken appropriate measures. We must understand that Crimea today has turned into a colossal powerful military base of Russia.

- stated Havryliuk.

He emphasized that there is an insane number of military personnel in Crimea.

We have directions, we have a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories back to Ukraine. We, together with our partners, together with the British and Americans, conducted a number of military games, modeled military situations, and we have a vision for 10-15 years ahead of how we should move and develop.

- Havryliuk said.

Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition - Ministry of Defense8/28/25, 12:49 PM • 6908 views

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly outlined Ukraine's position on the so-called "territorial exchange". He emphasized: there can be no compromises regarding Ukrainian lands, and the history of the struggle proves that Donbas, Crimea, and other occupied regions are an integral part of the state.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine