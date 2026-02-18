$43.260.09
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
The Guardian

Footballer Danylo Kolesnyk told his version of the conflict with TCC representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

FC Kolos forward Danylo Kolesnyk explained the incident with the TCC, stating that he defended himself against aggression and stood up for a citizen. Police detained him and are preparing charges.

Footballer Danylo Kolesnyk told his version of the conflict with TCC representatives
Photo: FC "Kolos-2"

Danylo Kolesnyk, a forward for FC Kolos's second team, who recently got into a fight with a representative of the TCC (Territorial Recruitment Center), explained his view of the circumstances of this incident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the athlete's Instagram.

Details

As Danylo writes in his post accompanying the video, he stood up for a citizen against whom, in his opinion, unlawful actions were being applied. The athlete noted that the video he provided to the police shows how TCC representatives deliberately hit a person with a car and subsequently threatened to use firearms, and were the first to inflict bodily harm themselves. He emphasized that he did not provoke the conflict himself and only defended himself from unprovoked aggression.

Kolesnyk stressed that he did not hide and voluntarily contacted the police, providing video and explanations. He also expressed readiness to apologize to the military if his emotional reaction offended anyone, but insists on establishing the truth and condemns the use of force or threats of weapons against unarmed citizens.

I am an athlete. My whole life is built on discipline, results, and responsibility for my actions. I am used to fighting - honestly, openly, and by the rules. I did not attack, but only defended myself from unprovoked aggression. I support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. If my emotional reaction offended any military personnel - I am ready to apologize to them. But the truth must be established. I cannot agree with any authority using the authority of the front to use force or threaten to use weapons against unarmed citizens

- Danylo summarized.

In addition, it has already become known that the police detained Kolesnyk. This was reported to the UNN editorial office by Yana Yermolenko, spokeswoman for the Kyiv region police. She also added that an indictment is currently being prepared for the ex-footballer for assaulting a TCC military officer.

This person was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing, and a notice of suspicion is being prepared for him

- stated the spokeswoman for the Kyiv region police.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported how Danylo Kolesnyk struck a TCC employee. The video shows the footballer hitting a military officer. By the way, Kolesnyk is not yet subject to conscription due to his age. In connection with the situation, FC Kolos expressed its official position regarding its player and suspended him from competitions.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietySportsCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Kyiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine