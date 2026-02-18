Footballer Danylo Kolesnyk told his version of the conflict with TCC representatives

Photo: FC "Kolos-2"

Danylo Kolesnyk, a forward for FC Kolos's second team, who recently got into a fight with a representative of the TCC (Territorial Recruitment Center), explained his view of the circumstances of this incident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the athlete's Instagram.

As Danylo writes in his post accompanying the video, he stood up for a citizen against whom, in his opinion, unlawful actions were being applied. The athlete noted that the video he provided to the police shows how TCC representatives deliberately hit a person with a car and subsequently threatened to use firearms, and were the first to inflict bodily harm themselves. He emphasized that he did not provoke the conflict himself and only defended himself from unprovoked aggression.

Kolesnyk stressed that he did not hide and voluntarily contacted the police, providing video and explanations. He also expressed readiness to apologize to the military if his emotional reaction offended anyone, but insists on establishing the truth and condemns the use of force or threats of weapons against unarmed citizens.

I am an athlete. My whole life is built on discipline, results, and responsibility for my actions. I am used to fighting - honestly, openly, and by the rules. I did not attack, but only defended myself from unprovoked aggression. I support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. If my emotional reaction offended any military personnel - I am ready to apologize to them. But the truth must be established. I cannot agree with any authority using the authority of the front to use force or threaten to use weapons against unarmed citizens - Danylo summarized.

In addition, it has already become known that the police detained Kolesnyk. This was reported to the UNN editorial office by Yana Yermolenko, spokeswoman for the Kyiv region police. She also added that an indictment is currently being prepared for the ex-footballer for assaulting a TCC military officer.

This person was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing, and a notice of suspicion is being prepared for him - stated the spokeswoman for the Kyiv region police.

Earlier, UNN reported how Danylo Kolesnyk struck a TCC employee. The video shows the footballer hitting a military officer. By the way, Kolesnyk is not yet subject to conscription due to his age. In connection with the situation, FC Kolos expressed its official position regarding its player and suspended him from competitions.