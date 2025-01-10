“Food from Ukraine” and assistance to Syria: Sibiga talks to EU High Representative

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27983 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister had a phone conversation with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas. The parties discussed coordination of efforts in Ukraine-EU relations, the Food from Ukraine initiative and assistance to Syria.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had telephone talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. This was stated by the Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

"I had an important conversation with Kaja Kallas on coordination of efforts in EU-Ukraine relations and international agenda. I am grateful for the confirmation of the EU's strong support for Ukraine.

We also discussed the initiative "Food from Ukraine" and other areas of cooperation to help Syria and its people," the Foreign Minister said.

Recall 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen to discuss strengthening air defense and countering Russia's hybrid threats. The two sides agreed on the priorities of Finland's OSCE chairmanship for 2025.

Politics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria
finlandFinland
ukraineUkraine

