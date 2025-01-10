“Food from Ukraine” and assistance to Syria: Sibiga talks to EU High Representative

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had telephone talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. This was stated by the Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

"I had an important conversation with Kaja Kallas on coordination of efforts in EU-Ukraine relations and international agenda. I am grateful for the confirmation of the EU's strong support for Ukraine.

We also discussed the initiative "Food from Ukraine" and other areas of cooperation to help Syria and its people," the Foreign Minister said.

Recall

