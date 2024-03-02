Florida wants to lower the age limit for buying guns

On Friday, the Florida House of Representatives passed a bill to lower the minimum age for purchasing firearms from 21 to 18 years. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the controversial proposal in Florida was passed with 76 votes in favor and 35 votes against. Now the document will be sent to the Senate.

If approved now, it would remove age restrictions from the High School Public Safety Act, which was passed after the Parkland shooting in 2018.

Context

On February 14, 2018, former Parkland school student Nikolas Cruz, 19, shot and killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. This tragedy sparked a new round of long-standing debate over the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

