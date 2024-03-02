$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12575 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36333 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33158 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174871 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171370 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218116 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248540 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154353 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Florida wants to lower the age limit for buying guns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31984 views

The Florida House of Representatives passed a bill to lower the minimum age for purchasing firearms from 21 to 18 years.

Florida wants to lower the age limit for buying guns

On Friday, the Florida House of Representatives passed a bill to lower the minimum age for purchasing firearms from 21 to 18 years. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the controversial proposal in Florida was passed with 76 votes in favor and 35 votes against. Now the document will be sent to the Senate.

If approved now, it would remove age restrictions from the High School Public Safety Act, which was passed after the Parkland shooting in 2018.

Context

On February 14, 2018, former Parkland school student Nikolas Cruz, 19, shot and killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. This tragedy sparked a new round of long-standing debate over the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In 2023, the National Police of Ukraine seized more than 5,000 firearms and 1.8 million rounds of ammunition15.01.24, 12:33 • 21301 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

