In 2023, the National Police of Ukraine seized more than 5,000 firearms and 1.8 million rounds of ammunition

Over the course of the year, law enforcement officers registered 4,840 cases of illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives. More than 5,000 firearms were seized, including assault rifles, pistols, and grenade launchers. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Telegram, UNN reports.

In 2023, police registered 4,840 cases of illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives. High-profile special operations included exposing arms dealers, eliminating caches, and ensuring public safety.

As a result, police seized 5,168 firearms, including 1,567 assault rifles, 997 pistols and revolvers, 921 grenade launchers, and 1,683 converted weapons. In addition, police documented 695 facts of arms sales.

Also among the most high-profile operations of the past year, the National Police singles out the detention of a saboteur who attacked two gas stations in Kharkiv and railroad tracks in Kharkiv region. It is noted that the man maintained active communication with representatives of russian special services and carried out their instructions for money.

National Police opened more than 110 thousand criminal proceedings on crimes committed by Russian Federation and aggressor's accomplices in Ukraine