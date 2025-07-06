Floods in Texas: Death toll rises to 52 6 July 2025

The death toll from the flood in the south-central part of the American state of Texas has risen to 52.

UNN reports this with reference to EFE.

52 people, including 15 children, died as a result of the flood in south-central Texas - the report says.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha Jr. said hundreds of rescue workers remain in the flooded areas and that search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

He asked residents to send information about missing loved ones and their last known location.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims of floods in Kerr County, Texas, reached 43 people, among the dead - 15 children.

At least 25 centimeters of rain fell in the central Kerr County in Texas, leading to a sudden flood of the Guadalupe River. Dozens of people died, and up to a hundred are currently considered missing.