Floods in Texas: Death toll rises to 52 6 July 2025

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 32123 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 59013 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 149073 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 210881 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 112911 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 105227 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 123052 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 193107 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 197758 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 172227 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
41%
751mm
Popular news
Musk officially announced the creation of his own political partyJuly 5, 08:59 PM • 41920 views
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei appeared in public for the first time after Israeli attacksJuly 5, 09:31 PM • 6753 views
Ukraine under massive attack: explosions in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and KyivJuly 5, 11:04 PM • 15254 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: enterprises and warehouses damaged, several fires broke outJuly 6, 12:50 AM • 9994 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequences03:14 AM • 14190 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 35015 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 149073 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 210881 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 120272 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 122597 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 32123 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 20569 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 145417 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 175134 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 148583 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Floods in Texas: Death toll rises to 52 6 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The death toll from floods in south-central Texas has reached 52, including 15 children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and residents are asked to provide information about missing persons.

Floods in Texas: Death toll rises to 52

The death toll from the flood in the south-central part of the American state of Texas has risen to 52.

UNN reports this with reference to EFE.

52 people, including 15 children, died as a result of the flood in south-central Texas

- the report says.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha Jr. said hundreds of rescue workers remain in the flooded areas and that search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

He asked residents to send information about missing loved ones and their last known location.

Addition 

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims of floods in Kerr County, Texas, reached 43 people, among the dead - 15 children.

 At least 25 centimeters of rain fell in the central Kerr County in Texas, leading to a sudden flood of the Guadalupe River. Dozens of people died, and up to a hundred are currently considered missing.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Texas
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9