Flights will be prohibited and shipping restricted in The Hague during the NATO summit

During the NATO summit in The Hague in June, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions in the airspace and at sea. This is reported by NU.nl, writes UNN.

During the NATO summit in The Hague, the airspace over the western Netherlands and the maritime zone near the coast of South Holland should remain as free as possible. Flights will be completely prohibited within a radius of 16 kilometers from The Hague - the statement reads.

It is noted that the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management also announced that restrictions on air traffic will be in place within a radius of 93 kilometers around The Hague during the summit. Commercial aviation will be allowed to continue flights in this zone, provided that airlines obtain a special permit from the government.

In the immediate security zone - 16 km from the center of The Hague - the ban applies to all flights. The only exception is for aircraft involved in security measures or medical evacuations.

The restrictions will also affect the largest airport in the Netherlands - Schiphol. One of the runways will be temporarily unavailable, as it will be used to park the planes of delegations of heads of state and ministers. Also, from May to September, repairs will be carried out on another runway, which, together with the restrictions in the airspace, will lead to a 10% reduction in the number of flights.

In addition to the restrictions in the air, there are also restrictions at sea. In addition, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions on shipping in the area of the summit: from June 20 to noon on June 23, it will be partial, only fishermen and excursion boats will be allowed to sail with a special permit. Then, until the end of June 25, it will be completely prohibited.

At the same time, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management notes that the restrictions will not affect shipping to and from the port of Rotterdam.

