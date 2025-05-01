Flights will be prohibited and shipping restricted in The Hague during the NATO summit

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14611 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25573 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39535 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179162 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118358 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 146965 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219130 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 240979 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335194 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138286 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68676 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179163 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 161960 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201794 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233492 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20659 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67548 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73050 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63637 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113085 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Flights will be prohibited and shipping restricted in The Hague during the NATO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4052 views

During the NATO summit in The Hague, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions in the airspace and at sea. Flights will be completely prohibited within a radius of 16 km from The Hague, and shipping will be restricted.

Flights will be prohibited and shipping restricted in The Hague during the NATO summit

During the NATO summit in The Hague in June, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions in the airspace and at sea. This is reported by NU.nl, writes UNN.

During the NATO summit in The Hague, the airspace over the western Netherlands and the maritime zone near the coast of South Holland should remain as free as possible. Flights will be completely prohibited within a radius of 16 kilometers from The Hague

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management also announced that restrictions on air traffic will be in place within a radius of 93 kilometers around The Hague during the summit. Commercial aviation will be allowed to continue flights in this zone, provided that airlines obtain a special permit from the government.

In the immediate security zone - 16 km from the center of The Hague - the ban applies to all flights. The only exception is for aircraft involved in security measures or medical evacuations.

Still undecided on the exact format: Rutte unable to answer whether Zelenskyy will be invited to the NATO summit15.04.25, 20:26 • 9059 views

The restrictions will also affect the largest airport in the Netherlands - Schiphol. One of the runways will be temporarily unavailable, as it will be used to park the planes of delegations of heads of state and ministers. Also, from May to September, repairs will be carried out on another runway, which, together with the restrictions in the airspace, will lead to a 10% reduction in the number of flights.

In addition to the restrictions in the air, there are also restrictions at sea. In addition, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions on shipping in the area of the summit: from June 20 to noon on June 23, it will be partial, only fishermen and excursion boats will be allowed to sail with a special permit. Then, until the end of June 25, it will be completely prohibited.

At the same time, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management notes that the restrictions will not affect shipping to and from the port of Rotterdam.

The US expects an increase in NATO partners' commitments at the Hague Summit - Rubio07.04.25, 04:34 • 5781 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
NATO
The Hague
Rotterdam
Netherlands
