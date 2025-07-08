Flight cancellations threaten to ruin holidays due to strikes in Italian resort towns

Travel plans for tourists flying to and from Italy may be disrupted due to mass airport strikes scheduled for Thursday, July 10, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

easyJet pilots and cabin crew based in Italy are scheduled to strike for 24 hours on July 10. The low-cost carrier has bases at Milan Malpensa Airport, Naples International Airport, and Marco Polo International Airport in Venice, and also flies to many other Italian destinations, including Palermo, Rome, and Pisa.

Baggage handlers at several major Italian airports, including Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, and Venice, are also scheduled to strike on the same day.

Airport staff at Cagliari-Elmas in Sardinia and Naples-Capodichino are also set to participate in protests on July 10.

The strikes could lead to flight delays for passengers flying to and from Italy. Under Italian law, some flights are protected from strikes, but others may be canceled.

Flights departing between 6 and 9 AM or 6 and 9 PM are considered legally protected.

Passengers may face long waits for baggage at key airports or long queues at check-in.

The strike may also cause ripple effects and delays for passengers traveling on July 11.

In Palermo, travelers will face another day of chaos as airport staff in the Sicilian capital plan a strike on Friday, July 11.

The 24-hour strike in Palermo could lead to delays and cancellations for passengers visiting the popular holiday destination.

Affected passengers may be entitled to compensation, but airlines are not obliged to provide it if the strikes are beyond their control.

Travelers can find more detailed information by contacting their airline or insurer.

Tourists are advised to check their flight details for the latest information on the planned strike days.

