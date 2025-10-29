"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"

Russia's statements about the successful testing of the Burevestnik missile are an information operation by the Kremlin. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

According to him, "Russia is trying to scare European societies with 'Oreshniks', 'Burevestniks' and other wunderwaffen."

There is nothing surprising in this - after Europe's weak reaction to drone provocations over their airports and cities, the creator of the concept of hybrid horror stories, the head of the SVR of the Russian Federation Naryshkin, advised Putin to scare Europeans more actively so that they would be afraid to help Ukrainians. - Kovalenko believes.

At the same time, in his opinion, "such scares are nothing more than information operations," because the second launch of the "Oreshnik" was unsuccessful, and the "Burevestnik" "flies in words."

"Putin is simply using Naryshkin's ideas, which he stole from Khrushchev during the Cuban Missile Crisis. There is no threat of attacks on NATO. Lavrov's words about 'security guarantees' from Russia for NATO are part of the Kremlin's information game. So far, Trump with his nuclear submarine is best resisting this game in the West," summarized the head of the CPD.

On October 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow had successfully tested its Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant and would work on deploying this weapon. Russian officials claim that it remained in the air for about 15 hours and covered about 14,000 kilometers.

