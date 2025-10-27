Norway claims Russian Burevestnik missile was launched from Novaya Zemlya
Kyiv • UNN
Norway's military intelligence confirmed that Russia tested the nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile last week. The launch took place from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea.
Norway's military intelligence reported on Monday that Russia's test of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik long-range cruise missile last week was conducted from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
"We can confirm that Russia conducted a new test launch of the long-range Burevestnik (Skyfall) cruise missile from Novaya Zemlya,"
Addition
On Sunday, October 26, Russia announced the successful test of the 9M730 Burevestnik missile (which NATO designated as SSC-X-9 Skyfall) – a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, which, according to Moscow, is capable of penetrating any defense shield, but did not report where the launch took place.
