Norway claims Russian Burevestnik missile was launched from Novaya Zemlya

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 6730 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 10365 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 22036 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21349 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 27175 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 36794 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 39983 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36256 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34242 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28026 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
67%
740mm
Popular news
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 27, 06:18 AM • 34743 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 38579 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 35698 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 24217 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 15339 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 12555 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 22023 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 90105 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 111425 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 127647 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 15477 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 24397 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 35882 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 57487 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 79487 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Time (magazine)
Gold
TikTok

Norway claims Russian Burevestnik missile was launched from Novaya Zemlya

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Norway's military intelligence confirmed that Russia tested the nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile last week. The launch took place from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea.

Norway claims Russian Burevestnik missile was launched from Novaya Zemlya

Norway's military intelligence reported on Monday that Russia's test of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik long-range cruise missile last week was conducted from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

"We can confirm that Russia conducted a new test launch of the long-range Burevestnik (Skyfall) cruise missile from Novaya Zemlya,"

- said the head of Norway's intelligence service, Vice Admiral Nils Andreas Stensønes.

Addition

On Sunday, October 26, Russia announced the successful test of the 9M730 Burevestnik missile (which NATO designated as SSC-X-9 Skyfall) – a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, which, according to Moscow, is capable of penetrating any defense shield, but did not report where the launch took place.

Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles27.10.25, 09:35 • 34242 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
Electricity
Barents Sea
Reuters
NATO