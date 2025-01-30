Five people suffered from occupants' attacks in Kherson in the morning: among them a utility worker

Three more people were wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling and drone attacks, bringing the number of victims of enemy strikes in the city to 5 in the morning, UNN reports, citing data from the Kherson RMA.

Details

"At noon in Kherson, a worker of a utility company came under a Russian artillery strike. As a result of the "arrival", the 62-year-old man received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest and abdomen. The victim is under medical supervision. His condition is assessed as serious," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, at about 09:30, according to RMA, Russians attacked Kherson from a UAV. A 64-year-old man was hit by the enemy. He was preliminarily injured by a blast. Later, another victim was taken to the hospital due to an enemy drone attack in Kherson. The 59-year-old man had an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen, arm and leg. Both are under medical supervision.

Recall

Earlier today, two more wounded were reported as a result of Russian strikes in Kherson.

