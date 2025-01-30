Russians massively shelled one of the districts of Kherson in the morning: there are victims

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 72349 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92721 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109777 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129831 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103469 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russians massively shelled one of the districts of Kherson in the morning: there are victims

Russians massively shelled one of the districts of Kherson in the morning: there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30780 views

Today, 3 people were injured as a result of hostile shelling and drone attacks in Kherson and Beryslav. Among the wounded is a woman with an amputated arm.

Russian troops massively shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson this morning, two women were wounded, one of them had her arm amputated, according to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko and the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Around 6:00, Russian occupants massively shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of this attack, two women were injured. A 48-year-old woman sustained contusion and a mine-blast injury, and a 61-year-old woman also sustained a mine-blast injury and amputation of her left arm

- Mrochko wrote.

In addition, according to him, the number of wounded on January 28 in Kherson increased to 7. Today, a 56-year-old man turned to doctors for help. 

Also, according to the RMA, today at about 08:30 the Russian army conducted a drone strike on Beryslav in Kherson region. A 48-year-old local resident sustained an explosive injury and a leg wound. In addition, a 54-year-old woman who was injured in a drone attack in the city last night was taken to the hospital. She has an explosive injury and a leg wound. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. Both are in moderate condition.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops shelled 39 settlements in Kherson region over the past day. The Russian military hit social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 3 high-rise buildings and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, garages and a private car. As a result of the Russian attacks, 3 people were killed and 10 wounded.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

