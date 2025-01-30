Russians massively shelled one of the districts of Kherson in the morning: there are victims

Russian troops massively shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson this morning, two women were wounded, one of them had her arm amputated, according to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko and the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Around 6:00, Russian occupants massively shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of this attack, two women were injured. A 48-year-old woman sustained contusion and a mine-blast injury, and a 61-year-old woman also sustained a mine-blast injury and amputation of her left arm - Mrochko wrote.

In addition, according to him, the number of wounded on January 28 in Kherson increased to 7. Today, a 56-year-old man turned to doctors for help.

Also, according to the RMA, today at about 08:30 the Russian army conducted a drone strike on Beryslav in Kherson region. A 48-year-old local resident sustained an explosive injury and a leg wound. In addition, a 54-year-old woman who was injured in a drone attack in the city last night was taken to the hospital. She has an explosive injury and a leg wound. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. Both are in moderate condition.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops shelled 39 settlements in Kherson region over the past day. The Russian military hit social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 3 high-rise buildings and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, garages and a private car. As a result of the Russian attacks, 3 people were killed and 10 wounded.