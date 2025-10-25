$41.900.00
Five Halloween movies that will make you shiver with horror

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

UNN offers a selection of five horror films for Halloween, including "Saw X", "The Boogeyman", "The Cursed", "Halloween" and "Dark Harvest". These films promise mystical adventures and eerie events, perfect for watching with friends.

Five Halloween movies that will make you shiver with horror

Halloween is approaching - a time when mysticism and fear become part of our mood. It is during this period that one wants to immerse oneself in the world of creepy adventures or, conversely, be inspired by mystical stories. UNN offers an incredible selection of films that can be watched with friends.

Saw X (2023)

John Kramer, a refined sadist and maniac, learns about a deadly brain tumor that is rapidly bringing him to his end. In despair, he hears from an acquaintance about a Norwegian doctor who allegedly invented a unique method of treating hopeless patients. Interested and full of hope, Kramer goes to Mexico, where a secret clinic operates in an abandoned village. However, after uncovering the deception and realizing that he has become a victim of scammers, he decides to brutally punish those who profit from other people's pain and hope for salvation.

• Genre: detective, drama, crime, thriller, horror;

• Country: USA, Mexico, Canada;

• Director: Kevin Greutert;

• Cast: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Joshua Okamoto.

The Boogeyman (2023)

A terrible tragedy occurred in the family of the main character — after the death of their mother, the girls were left alone with their father Will, who plunged into his own despair and cannot support his daughters. The younger sister begins to hear strange sounds in the house and is convinced that a monster lives there. The older sister, Sadie, at first does not believe her words, but later she herself encounters creepy events. When she tells her father about it, he dismisses everything as childish fears. Now Sadie has to confront the terrifying creature herself to save her sister and restore peace to the house.

• Genre: detective, thriller, horror;

• Country: USA, Canada;

• Director: Rob Savage;

• Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, Maddie Nichols, Han Soto.

The Cursed (2021)

A group of Irish settlers enters into a bloody conflict with gypsies. Landowner Seamus Laurent orders the extermination of an entire community, and before her death, one of the gypsy women curses his land, casting a terrible spell. Soon after the massacre, local children begin to have nightmares. While playing in the field, they find silver teeth, made, according to legend, from thirty pieces of silver of Judas. One boy puts them in his mouth and turns into a werewolf, biting Seamus's son, Edward. That same night, the boy disappears, and terror grips the village — the curse comes alive, and a new werewolf begins hunting, leaving behind only blood and fear.

• Genre: detective, drama, thriller, horror, fantasy;

• Country: Great Britain;

• Director: Sean Ellis;

• Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Nigel Betts, Stuart Bowman.

Halloween (2018)

Michael Myers, possessed by the Celtic demon Samhain, committed a bloody massacre on Halloween night and was imprisoned in a psychiatric clinic. Laurie Strode, who managed to survive then, created a family over the years, but terrible memories do not give her peace. She is afraid that evil will return, especially for her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson. The nightmare becomes a reality — Myers escapes from the hospital on the eve of Halloween. The police try in vain to stop him, but he puts on his mask again and takes up a knife. Laurie decides not to run, but to fight, to put an end once and for all to the monster that has haunted her all her life.

• Genre: thriller, horror;

• Country: USA;

• Director: David Gordon Green;

• Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Haluk Bilginer, Will Patton, Jefferson Hall.

Dark Harvest (2023)

Every year on Halloween night, in a cornfield near a small town, Sawtooth Jack awakens, trying to reach the church, while armed young people try to stop him. In 1963, high school student Richie dreams of becoming a hero by killing the monster, as his older brother once did, and at night, despite his parents' warnings, he goes hunting. However, events unfold not at all as he expected.

• Genre: horror;

• Country: USA;

• Director: David Slade;

• Cast: Casey Likes, Emyri Crutchfield, Dustin Ceithamer, Alejandro Akara, Ezra Buzzington, Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby, Autry Austin, Megan Best.

Olga Rozgon

