First underground school opened in Kharkiv - mayor

Today, on May 11, Kharkiv held a trial day at the first underground school, where 620 children will start studying next Monday. This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

We spent a trial day at the first underground school in Kharkiv. Starting next Monday, 620 children will start studying there. At the same time, we continue to enroll students for the new school year - Terekhov said.

He noted that it is planned to build at least three more schools in Kharkiv, as the number of people wishing to study full-time already far exceeds the number of available places in one such safe school.

Recall

Yesterday, the mayor of Kharkiv reportedthat today, May 11, the first underground school for 450 students will start operating in Kharkiv, which will allow 900 children to be taught in two shifts.