Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71175 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105199 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148187 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152413 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248966 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173795 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165100 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102243 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 42122 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 36887 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 55210 views
05:32 PM • 49094 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248966 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225138 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211318 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237103 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223963 views
06:49 PM • 71175 views
05:32 PM • 49094 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 55210 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112626 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113549 views
First underground school opened in Kharkiv - mayor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30431 views

620 children will start studying in Kharkiv's first underground school next Monday, and due to high demand, at least three more such schools are planned to be built.

Today, on May 11, Kharkiv held a trial day at the first underground school, where 620 children will start studying next Monday. This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

We spent a trial day at the first underground school in Kharkiv. Starting next Monday, 620 children will start studying there. At the same time, we continue to enroll students for the new school year 

- Terekhov said.

He noted that it is planned to build at least three more schools in Kharkiv, as the number of people wishing to study full-time already far exceeds the number of available places in one such safe school.

Recall

Yesterday, the mayor of Kharkiv reportedthat today, May 11, the first underground school for 450 students will start operating in Kharkiv, which will allow 900 children to be taught in two shifts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

