First Rehabilitation Center for Ukrainian veterans opened in Portugal-Lubinets

The first Rehabilitation Center Phoenix for Ukrainian war veterans was opened in Portugal. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the institution will provide comprehensive assistance to soldiers, in particular for psychological and physical recovery.

Recently, the first group of defenders of Ukraine in the history of cooperation arrived at the Rehabilitation Center. Many of them have difficulties with the musculoskeletal system due to military operations. In the center, they will undergo rehabilitation and gain new knowledge about supporting wounded brothers and sisters - said Lubinets.

The Ombudsman also added that the opening of the center was due to the cooperation of the ICF foundation of friends of Ukraine, Helpua.pt, Ukrainian Institute for the Future, Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.

Addition

In Helpua.pt they said that the center will operate in the former Dominican Apostolic seminary, located in Aldeya Nova. The first group of 15 wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were accompanied by a Ukrainian delegation, arrived in Portugal for easy recovery after surgery.

