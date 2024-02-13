ukenru
The Ministry of Defense has signed memorandums with five NGOs engaged in tactical medicine and rehabilitation of the wounded

The Ministry of Defense has signed memorandums with five NGOs engaged in tactical medicine and rehabilitation of the wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24827 views

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine signed memorandums of cooperation with five non-governmental organizations to improve tactical medicine, rehabilitation and medical evacuation of wounded soldiers.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova signed memorandums of cooperation with five non-governmental organizations working in the fields of tactical medicine and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,  UNNreported .

We are very grateful to our civil society partners for their willingness to help and contribute their resources to the healthcare reforms in the army. Each document signed today will bring about qualitative changes and practical steps in various areas of tactical medicine and rehabilitation. At the same time, they all have a single goal - to save the health and lives of our soldiers.

Image

Details

On this day, memorandums were signed with representatives of five non-governmental organizations working in the fields of tactical medicine and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers:         

  • Charitable Foundation "Superludi"
  • Public organization "AVC INT" 
  • Public Union "Association of First Aid and Tactical Medicine Operators and Instructors"
  • Charitable Foundation "MOAS-Ukraine"
  • Charitable Foundation "Healthy Solutions for an Open Society"

Each of these organizations will help the Ministry of Defense develop a specific area of work. Namely:

The Charitable Foundation "Healthy Solutions for an Open Society" will now cooperate with the Department of Health of the Ministry of Defense to develop state policies in the field of health care for military personnel. 

Our fund will help synchronize military and civilian medicine to ensure the highest level of health for soldiers, as well as disseminate best practices of medical companies and unit medical stations to optimize medical care. 

- said Victoria Tymoshevska, Head of the Healthy Solutions Foundation.

The agreements with the Public Union "Association of Operators and Instructors of First Aid and Tactical Medicine" provide for methodological assistance in the development of tactical medicine at all levels - both for medical personnel and the rest of the military. The parties also agreed to assist in the development and implementation of digital solutions in the field of medical support for troops and training. 

Our mission is to build a safe civil society by implementing the most advanced standards in the field of first aid, tactical and military medicine, and health care. We are committed to active cooperation with the Ministry of Defense in this area.

- emphasized Leonid Fedorovsky, Chairman of the Board of the Union. 

The MOAS-Ukraine Foundation in coordination with the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to assist with the medical evacuation of the seriously wounded.  

For us, the signing of the memorandum with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is a welcome and long-awaited event that will help consolidate efforts and resources, coordinate and coordinate actions during the evacuation of the severely wounded and, ultimately, significantly strengthen military medicine.

- said Igor Shekhtman, Director of the Foundation.

The Super People Charitable Foundation will help develop the rehabilitation of the wounded. In particular, this involves establishing new prosthetics and rehabilitation centers in the regions of Ukraine together with the Ministry of Defense and introducing new educational programs and technologies.

We have a common goal: to restore servicemen and women injured in combat. Our servicemen and women need quality services and access to the latest medical technologies. And we are happy to continue working with the Ministry of Defense in this direction.

- emphasized Olga Rudneva, head of the foundation. 

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, international partners are open to sharing their experience and investing in the education of medical personnel.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarHealth

