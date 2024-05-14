First Lady of Ukraine in Serbia took part in the Conference on Mental Health

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska opened a conference on mental health during her visit to the Serbian capital Belgrade. This was reported on the website of the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Olena Zelenska took part in the panel discussions "Mental Health of Children and Adolescents - Investing in Our Future" and "Mental Health in a Post-Conflict Environment".

She spoke about the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You Okay?" designed to overcome the stress caused by the war. According to the Ministry of Health, 77% of Ukrainians experience it.

Russia's aggression targets Ukrainians not only with weapons, but also with diseases. And I would like to point out that if it seems that this problem concerns only Ukraine, it is only so. We found this out last year, during the research for the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. Residents of 11 countries named war anxiety as one of the biggest Olena Zelenska noted

Zelenska recalled the words of the Conference organizer, First Lady of Serbia Tamara Vucic: "Nothing can overcome united people.

