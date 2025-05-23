First emotions of those released from captivity: tears of joy and relief

Ukrainian soldiers, who were released from Russian captivity as part of an exchange in the format of "1000 for 1000", do not hide their emotions from returning home. This was reported in Telegram by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

The video published by Lubinets shows Ukrainian defenders not holding back their emotions in phone conversations with relatives and friends.

Hello! Hello! Hello! Life's health! Everything is fine! Glory to Ukraine, guys! Glory to the heroes! – say the released Ukrainian soldiers in the video.

The emotions of those who returned are tears of joy and long-awaited relief. Welcome home, Heroes! – Lubinets signed the video.

Reference

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on the first return home from Russian captivity of Ukrainian soldiers within the framework of the "1000 for 1000" format. In total, 390 people returned home, including 270 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, border guards and three women.

Let us remind you

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia will be continued this weekend, as agreed in Turkey.