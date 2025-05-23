First emotions of those released from captivity: tears of joy and relief

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22055 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22431 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29459 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45098 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42441 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42494 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44751 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45398 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144798 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66798 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 24316 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 31439 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86092 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 15016 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 69048 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 22055 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144798 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241137 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321481 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 310560 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 5518 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9770 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86098 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124868 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166363 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

First emotions of those released from captivity: tears of joy and relief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

As part of the "1000 for 1000" exchange, Ukrainian soldiers returned home. Ombudsman Lubinets shared a video of the emotional conversations of the defenders with their relatives.

First emotions of those released from captivity: tears of joy and relief

Ukrainian soldiers, who were released from Russian captivity as part of an exchange in the format of "1000 for 1000", do not hide their emotions from returning home. This was reported in Telegram by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

The video published by Lubinets shows Ukrainian defenders not holding back their emotions in phone conversations with relatives and friends.

Hello! Hello! Hello! Life's health! Everything is fine! Glory to Ukraine, guys! Glory to the heroes!

 – say the released Ukrainian soldiers in the video.

The emotions of those who returned are tears of joy and long-awaited relief. Welcome home, Heroes!

– Lubinets signed the video.

Reference

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on the first return home from Russian captivity of Ukrainian soldiers within the framework of the "1000 for 1000" format. In total, 390 people returned home, including 270 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, border guards and three women.

Let us remind you

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia will be continued this weekend, as agreed in Turkey.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarNews from social networks
National Guard of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.63
Bitcoin
$108,924.90
S&P 500
$5,792.97
Tesla
$337.34
Газ TTF
$35.98
Золото
$3,359.81
Ethereum
$2,579.70