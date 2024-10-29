First drone attack on Chechnya: Special Forces University comes under attack
Kyiv • UNN
A drone attacked the building of the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, causing a fire on the roof. Russia's air defense forces also reported destroying 7 drones in other regions.
Drone attacked Chechnya, the Russian University of special forces came under attack. This was reported by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, reports UNN with reference to Baza.
Details
A drone strike struck the roof of an allegedly vacant building on the grounds of the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes. A fire was started.
There were no casualties or injuries.
As noted, this is the first UAV attack on Chechen territory.
Supplement
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that seven Ukrainian drones had been destroyed by air defense forces on duty during the previous day. Two UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod Region, two over the territory of the Bryansk Region, two over the territory of the Kursk Region and one over the waters of the Black Sea.
