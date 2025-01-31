Fireworks were set off in Odesa during air raid alert: police are looking for perpetrators

In Odesa, information about fireworks launches is being checked and those involved are being identified. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

According to the police, the reports were received this evening.

"One firework was launched during the air raid, and the other after the air raid was over," the statement said.

The police are interviewing witnesses and identifying those involved in the crime.

Recall

Russian troops attacked the historic center of Odesa with missiles. The attack damaged the Bristol Hotel in the central part of the city, and high-speed targets were spotted in the Black Sea beforehand.