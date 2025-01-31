Fireworks were set off in Odesa during air raid alert: police are looking for perpetrators

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30346 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69028 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103099 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124586 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102510 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130312 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103587 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113330 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 107013 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103609 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94976 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113089 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107550 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 30309 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153172 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2734 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9745 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107552 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113091 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138760 views
Fireworks were set off in Odesa during air raid alert: police are looking for perpetrators

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38803 views

The police in Odesa region are checking information about two fireworks launches - one during the air raid alert and the other after the alert. Law enforcement officers are interviewing witnesses to identify those involved.

In Odesa, information about fireworks launches is being checked and those involved are being identified. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

According to the police, the reports were received this evening.

"One firework was launched during the air raid, and the other after the air raid was over," the statement said.

The police are interviewing witnesses and identifying those involved in the crime.

Recall 

Russian troops attacked the historic center of Odesa with missiles. The attack damaged the Bristol Hotel in the central part of the city, and high-speed targets were spotted in the Black Sea beforehand.

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
black-seaBlack Sea
odesaOdesa

