Fires started in Mykolaiv region as a result of shelling, gas pipeline damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, caused fires in residential buildings, outbuildings and a recreational area, and damaged a gas pipeline and power line.
On July 1, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, with artillery, causing fires in residential buildings, outbuildings and grass in the recreational area, and damaging a gas pipeline and power line. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
In the afternoon, on July 1, at 11:09 a.m., the enemy shelled the town of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community. As a result, four residential buildings, seven outbuildings, dry grass on the territory of private households and a recreational area caught fire, which were promptly extinguished
According to him, the shelling also damaged a low-pressure gas pipeline and a power line, which have been repaired. There were no casualties.
