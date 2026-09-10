Fire on a ferry near the Philippines claims at least five lives

A fire broke out on a passenger ferry in the Philippines, claiming the lives of five people, while dozens are considered missing; however, 43 passengers were rescued. This reports the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the MV June Aster ferry was near its destination, Coron, in Palawan province, when a fire broke out on board at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. After the fire was extinguished, the vessel remained afloat but listed, while smoke continued to rise from the charred hull for a long time. Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemi Cayabyab said that rescue operations are still ongoing.

We continue to conduct search-and-rescue operations - she said.

A Coast Guard ship, speedboats, a military vessel, other government boats, as well as private volunteers and fishermen joined the search

Bad weather and high waves posed a challenge for rescuers. The ferry was approximately 4 nautical miles (7.4 kilometers) from the village of Turda, where Coron is located, when it sent a distress signal, but strong sea currents carried it 7.68 nautical miles (14.2 kilometers) away from Turda - the publication writes.

The Coast Guard also contacted a ship that was nearby to monitor the ferry's passengers and coordinated with coastal villages in case the rescued people reached the shore.

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