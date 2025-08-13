Fire near Zaporizhzhia NPP did not cause an increase in radiation levels - IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that a fire on Tuesday, August 12, near the cooling towers of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) did not affect radiation levels and posed no threat to nuclear safety. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IAEA on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

It is noted that IAEA staff observed the fire near the plant's cooling towers from the administrative building.

Agency Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that no increase in radiation levels was recorded during the incident, there was no threat to nuclear safety, and no one was injured.

Recall

On Tuesday, August 12, smoke was observed in the area of the cargo port of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Ministry of Energy emphasized that the cargo port is located outside the protected perimeter of the plant itself.

