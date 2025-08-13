Fire near Zaporizhzhia NPP did not cause an increase in radiation levels - IAEA

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
August 12, 05:43 PM • 11315 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 33038 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 30035 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 52761 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 33530 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 37600 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 102308 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 97515 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96060 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45079 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.1m/s
73%
755mm
Popular news
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EUAugust 12, 02:20 PM • 26155 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 15869 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhotoAugust 12, 03:59 PM • 15710 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 11807 views
In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupierVideoAugust 12, 05:04 PM • 8000 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 11315 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 11828 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 33037 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 52761 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 102307 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideo06:19 PM • 2794 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 15881 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 88115 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 50140 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 206896 views
Actual
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Fire near Zaporizhzhia NPP did not cause an increase in radiation levels - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

A fire near the cooling towers of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP did not increase radiation levels. The IAEA confirmed no threat to nuclear safety and no casualties.

Fire near Zaporizhzhia NPP did not cause an increase in radiation levels - IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that a fire on Tuesday, August 12, near the cooling towers of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) did not affect radiation levels and posed no threat to nuclear safety. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IAEA on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

It is noted that IAEA staff observed the fire near the plant's cooling towers from the administrative building.

Agency Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that no increase in radiation levels was recorded during the incident, there was no threat to nuclear safety, and no one was injured.

Recall

On Tuesday, August 12, smoke was observed in the area of the cargo port of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Ministry of Energy emphasized that the cargo port is located outside the protected perimeter of the plant itself.

Shelling near ZNPP: Ukraine calls on partners to increase pressure on Russia for the de-occupation of the plant07.08.25, 16:38 • 4819 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency