Fire localized in the capital: unfortunately, one person died and four were injured
One person died and four were injured as a result of hostile shelling of a residential building in Solomyansky district of Kyiv. The fire was localized and more than 100 residents were evacuated.
One person died as a result of the occupiers' attack on the capital. Nevertheless, firefighters managed to localize the fire. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
According to preliminary data, one person was killed in a residential building in Solomyansky district of Kyiv as a result of hostile shelling. Four injured people were treated by medics at the scene.
The fire caused by the attack was successfully localized. A rescue and search operation involving rescuers and medics is currently underway.
