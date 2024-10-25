More than 100 residents evacuated from building damaged by shelling in Kyiv: there are injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of hostile shelling in Solomyansky district of Kyiv, apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors of a residential building were damaged. Rescuers evacuated more than 100 people, two of the injured received medical treatment on the spot.
Rescuers in Kyiv have evacuated more than 100 people from a damaged building in the Solomyansky district. In addition, two people have been reported injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
Details
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has informed that firefighters continue to extinguish a fire on several floors of a residential building in Solomyansky district. It is now known that the enemy shelling damaged apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors, and an apartment on the 20th floor caught fire. Rescuers have already evacuated more than 100 people from the building.
Additionally, Klitschko noted that there are already 2 injured, but both of them were treated by doctors on the spot.
According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, there is no information on the injured.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that residents were being evacuated from a building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district because the shelling by the terrorist country damaged apartments on the 17th, 18th and 19th floors of a 25-story residential building, which led to a fire on the 16th and 17th floors.
