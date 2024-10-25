An enemy attack on the capital: a fire broke out on several floors in a damaged building
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy strike in Kyiv, the 16th and 17th floors of a 25-story building caught fire. Forty-three rescuers and 11 vehicles are working at the scene and evacuating the residents.
In Kyiv, a fire broke out on the 16th and 17th floors of a damaged building in the Solomyansky district due to an enemy strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the evening, the enemy launched another attack on the capital of Ukraine. The shelling partially damaged apartments on the 17th, 18th and 19th floors of a 25-storey residential building, which led to a fire on the 16th and 17th floors of a residential building in Solomyansky district.
The fire is being localized at the scene. For this purpose, 43 rescuers and 11 units of fire and rescue equipment are involved. Information about the victims is currently being clarified.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that residents were being evacuated from the building in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, and emergency services were working at the site.
Residents of high-rise building evacuated after drone strike in Kyiv25.10.24, 22:07 • 25718 views