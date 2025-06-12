Bribery in the port of Chornomorsk: UAH 12 million was offered for the assignment of a claim

A private entrepreneur, the head of the legal support service and a former freelance advisor of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" were involved in a "complex" attempt to bribe - it is about UAH 12 million for the assignment of the right of claim. The key moment was related to an attempt to obtain a decision from the management of one of the largest ports in Ukraine.

UAH 12 million for the assignment of the right of claim from SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" to a private enterprise. On June 12, 2025, the SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the pre-trial investigation of the NABU, sent to the court an indictment against the director of a private enterprise, who was exposed for offering and promising illegal benefits to the acting director of the SE "International Commercial Port "Chornomorsk". - reports SAP.

Lease, bankruptcy and an attempt to assign the right of claim through the management of the port in the Odesa region

In 2018, the Regional Branch of the State Property Fund of Ukraine in the Odesa region and LLC "European Agro Investment Ukraine" concluded a real estate lease agreement. According to the agreement, a private company leased state real estate with a total area of 113,106.50 square meters for a period of 49 years and undertook to pay a monthly rent.

However, after the conclusion of the specified agreement, as a result of economic activity, the company incurred accounts payable, in connection with which, based on the application of one of the creditors, bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against this company and the property management procedure was introduced.

Anti-corruption officers found that during the bankruptcy procedure of LLC "European Agro Investment Ukraine" in September 2020, a private enterprise applied to the court in the Odesa region. The purpose of the application is a statement of participation in the rehabilitation of the debtor company as an investor.

An interesting fact is that the former director of the bankrupt company acted in the interests of this company. - the SAP report says.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the head of the legal support service and the former freelance advisor to the director of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" on legal and economic issues in October 2020 expressed to the director of a private enterprise an offer to provide undue advantage.

It was offered UAH 12 million for influencing the acting director of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" to ensure the conclusion of an agreement on the assignment of the right of claim to this private enterprise. - reports the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, the corresponding money was to be transferred.

They were planned to be transferred to the account of another private company, the director of which was involved in the commission of this crime.

The payment was disguised as a financial and economic transaction. - informs SAP.

The actions of the head of the legal support service of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk", the former freelance advisor to the director of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" on legal and economic issues and the director of a private enterprise are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Convictions have been handed down on the basis of plea agreements.

They concern the head of the legal support service and the former freelance advisor.

