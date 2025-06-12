$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 14933 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 56774 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 62098 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 37338 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 69288 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 41128 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 59601 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57577 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53746 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61805 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Bribery in the port of Chornomorsk: UAH 12 million was offered for the assignment of a claim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

The case regarding the attempted bribery of the director of the port of "Chornomorsk" has been sent to court. The defendants tried to ensure the conclusion of an agreement between the port and the company on the transfer of the right to claim debt from another private company.

Bribery in the port of Chornomorsk: UAH 12 million was offered for the assignment of a claim

A private entrepreneur, the head of the legal support service and a former freelance advisor of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" were involved in a "complex" attempt to bribe - it is about UAH 12 million for the assignment of the right of claim. The key moment was related to an attempt to obtain a decision from the management of one of the largest ports in Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

UAH 12 million for the assignment of the right of claim from SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" to a private enterprise. On June 12, 2025, the SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the pre-trial investigation of the NABU, sent to the court an indictment against the director of a private enterprise, who was exposed for offering and promising illegal benefits to the acting director of the SE "International Commercial Port "Chornomorsk".

- reports SAP.

Lease, bankruptcy and an attempt to assign the right of claim through the management of the port in the Odesa region

In 2018, the Regional Branch of the State Property Fund of Ukraine in the Odesa region and LLC "European Agro Investment Ukraine" concluded a real estate lease agreement. According to the agreement, a private company leased state real estate with a total area of 113,106.50 square meters for a period of 49 years and undertook to pay a monthly rent.

However, after the conclusion of the specified agreement, as a result of economic activity, the company incurred accounts payable, in connection with which, based on the application of one of the creditors, bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against this company and the property management procedure was introduced.

Head of the National Bank of Slovakia found guilty of corruption29.05.25, 19:08 • 3174 views

Anti-corruption officers found that during the bankruptcy procedure of LLC "European Agro Investment Ukraine" in September 2020, a private enterprise applied to the court in the Odesa region. The purpose of the application is a statement of participation in the rehabilitation of the debtor company as an investor.

An interesting fact is that the former director of the bankrupt company acted in the interests of this company.

- the SAP report says.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the head of the legal support service and the former freelance advisor to the director of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" on legal and economic issues in October 2020 expressed to the director of a private enterprise an offer to provide undue advantage.

It was offered UAH 12 million for influencing the acting director of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" to ensure the conclusion of an agreement on the assignment of the right of claim to this private enterprise.

- reports the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, the corresponding money was to be transferred.

They were planned to be transferred to the account of another private company, the director of which was involved in the commission of this crime.

The payment was disguised as a financial and economic transaction.

- informs SAP.

The actions of the head of the legal support service of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk", the former freelance advisor to the director of SE "MTP "Chornomorsk" on legal and economic issues and the director of a private enterprise are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Convictions have been handed down on the basis of plea agreements.

They concern the head of the legal support service and the former freelance advisor.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the investigation into the case of three persons exposed for attempting to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction has been completed.

Former OASC judge sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for bribery: details11.06.25, 15:28 • 2034 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
