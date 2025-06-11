Former OASC judge sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for bribery: details
Kyiv • UNN
The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine sentenced a former judge of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to 5.5 years in prison for bribery
Details
The judge was exposed for receiving illegal benefits from the deputy director for commercial issues of one of the enterprises for making procedural decisions in the case.
Based on the case materials, the court found the former judge guilty of committing crimes under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months of imprisonment, and she was also deprived of the right to hold positions in government bodies for a term of three years, with confiscation of all her property.
