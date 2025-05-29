Head of the National Bank of Slovakia found guilty of corruption

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49323 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM
Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM
Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

Head of the National Bank of Slovakia found guilty of corruption

Kyiv • UNN

 452 views

The court found Peter Kažimír guilty of bribery when he was Minister of Finance. He has to pay a fine of 200,000 euros, but remains in office for now.

Head of the National Bank of Slovakia found guilty of corruption

The Slovak court found the head of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), Peter Kažimír, guilty of bribing the head of the Slovak Financial Administration a few years ago, when he was the Minister of Finance. 

UNN reports with reference to AFP and Ereport.

Details

The head of the Central Bank of Slovakia, who is a member of the European Central Bank committee that determines monetary policy for 20 countries, Peter Kazimir, was found guilty of corruption during his tenure as Minister of Finance.

The head of the National Bank of Slovakia will not be removed from office.

According to today's decision of the special criminal court in the Slovak city of Pezinok, Kazimír, who is also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), must pay a fine of 200,000 euros. 

Addition

According to the ereport.sk portal, the head of the Central Bank of Slovakia sent a letter to his acquaintances before the court decision, in which he denied his involvement in corruption. 

Kazimir wrote that the judge wants to find him guilty in a senseless and fabricated trial and that he will appeal.

Reference

Peter Kazimir, the former long-time deputy chairman of Robert Fico's "Smer-Social Democracy" party (Smer-SD), was the Minister of Finance from 2012 to 2019. He later became the head of the NBS. His six-year term will end this weekend.

However, Kažimír remains the head of the National Bank of Slovakia for the time being, as the government coalition has not yet announced who should continue to head the NBS.

Let us remind you

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico posted a photo on Facebook of him diving into the Danube, responding to rumors of health problems.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia reported on a telephone conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, admitting that he received a "reprimand" from her.

“Enough with Fico!": thousands of people protest across Slovakia24.01.25, 21:35 • 29566 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
European Central Bank
European Commission
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Ursula von der Leyen
