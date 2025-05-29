Head of the National Bank of Slovakia found guilty of corruption

The Slovak court found the head of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), Peter Kažimír, guilty of bribing the head of the Slovak Financial Administration a few years ago, when he was the Minister of Finance.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and Ereport.

Details

The head of the Central Bank of Slovakia, who is a member of the European Central Bank committee that determines monetary policy for 20 countries, Peter Kazimir, was found guilty of corruption during his tenure as Minister of Finance.

The head of the National Bank of Slovakia will not be removed from office.

According to today's decision of the special criminal court in the Slovak city of Pezinok, Kazimír, who is also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), must pay a fine of 200,000 euros.

Addition

According to the ereport.sk portal, the head of the Central Bank of Slovakia sent a letter to his acquaintances before the court decision, in which he denied his involvement in corruption.

Kazimir wrote that the judge wants to find him guilty in a senseless and fabricated trial and that he will appeal.

Reference

Peter Kazimir, the former long-time deputy chairman of Robert Fico's "Smer-Social Democracy" party (Smer-SD), was the Minister of Finance from 2012 to 2019. He later became the head of the NBS. His six-year term will end this weekend.

However, Kažimír remains the head of the National Bank of Slovakia for the time being, as the government coalition has not yet announced who should continue to head the NBS.

Let us remind you

