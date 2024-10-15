Fire in Chernihiv district lasts almost a month: peatlands burn
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers continue to fight a peat bog fire in Chernihiv district. Over the past day, fires have been extinguished on 11 hectares, and another 20 hectares remain to be extinguished. The SES reminds of the danger of careless handling of fire.
For almost a month, rescuers have been trying to put out a fire in peat bogs in Chernihiv district. Currently, it remains to eliminate the fire on an area of 20 hectares, the State Emergency Service reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, over the past day, fire centers have been eliminated on an area of almost 11 hectares, with another 20 hectares remaining to be extinguished.
The State Emergency Service reminded that one of the main causes of peat fires is careless handling of fire.