Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 dead

The fire in a high-rise building in the Dnipro district of Kyiv has been stopped. Rescuers evacuated 10 people and found the body of one deceased person. Emergency services continue to work at the scene. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, October 22, at 06:05, the mayor of Kyiv announced that the fire in a high-rise building in the Dnipro district had been localized.

All services are working at the scene. 10 people were rescued. According to preliminary data, the body of 1 deceased person was found - the message says.

"Emergency services also went to the Darnytskyi district, where, presumably, there was a fire in a non-residential building," he added.

Recall

On the night of October 22, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles. After the explosions, fires and missile fragments were recorded in various districts of the city. City authorities reported calling medics. According to preliminary information, the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv were recorded in at least three districts: Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi.

