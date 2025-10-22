$41.760.03
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 21087 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 24824 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 22961 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 25122 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 30066 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 44929 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24334 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 23467 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 24408 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2314 views

A fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district has been localized. Rescuers evacuated 10 people and found the body of one deceased person.

Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 dead

The fire in a high-rise building in the Dnipro district of Kyiv has been stopped. Rescuers evacuated 10 people and found the body of one deceased person. Emergency services continue to work at the scene. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, October 22, at 06:05, the mayor of Kyiv announced that the fire in a high-rise building in the Dnipro district had been localized.

All services are working at the scene. 10 people were rescued. According to preliminary data, the body of 1 deceased person was found

- the message says.

"Emergency services also went to the Darnytskyi district, where, presumably, there was a fire in a non-residential building," he added.

Recall

On the night of October 22, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles. After the explosions, fires and missile fragments were recorded in various districts of the city. City authorities reported calling medics. According to preliminary information, the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv were recorded in at least three districts: Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi.

Morning attack on Kyiv: there are dead, numerous fires in the city22.10.25, 04:54 • 2056 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv