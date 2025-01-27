Fire breaks out at Ryazan refinery after repeated drone attack

As a result of yesterday's repeated attack on the Ryazan oil refinery , the primary oil processing unit AVT-4 caught fire in Russia. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to the information, on January 26, a fire broke out at night as a result of a repeated attack on the Ryazan Oil Refinery Company.

It is reported that the facility was attacked by at least 18 Ukrainian drones, 3 of which hit the enterprise. As a result, the AVT-4 unit, a tool that produces distillates of gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and fuel oil from oil, caught fire.

Interestingly, AVT-4 was already attacked on March 13, 2024, after which its operation was suspended for two weeks and then restored to only 60% of its capacity.

In addition, other facilities at the refinery were damaged in yesterday's attack, including the disconnect and moisture treatment units and the VGO unit, which converts vacuum gas oil into quality gas oil. The sulfur desulphurization unit was also damaged.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a second attack on the refinery.

In total, the facility was attacked twice in two days.

Recall

In the Russian city of Ryazan, local residents reported a series of explosions and a bright flash in the sky.