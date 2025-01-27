ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 56491 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 83182 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105295 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108420 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127619 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132555 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103686 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Fire breaks out at Ryazan refinery after repeated drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43532 views

As a result of an attack by 18 Ukrainian drones on the Ryazan refinery, the AVT-4 unit and other facilities caught fire. The company sustained significant damage, including the refining and processing units.

As a result of yesterday's repeated attack on the Ryazan oil refinery , the primary oil processing unit AVT-4 caught fire in Russia. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to the information, on January 26, a fire broke out at night as a result of a repeated attack on the Ryazan Oil Refinery Company.

It is reported that the facility was attacked by at least 18 Ukrainian drones, 3 of which hit the enterprise. As a result,  the AVT-4 unit, a tool that produces distillates of gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and fuel oil from oil, caught fire.

Interestingly, AVT-4 was already attacked on March 13, 2024, after which its operation was suspended for two weeks and then restored to only 60% of its capacity.

In addition, other facilities at the refinery were damaged in yesterday's attack, including the disconnect and moisture treatment units and the VGO unit, which converts vacuum gas oil into quality gas oil. The sulfur desulphurization unit was also damaged.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a second attack on the refinery. 

In total, the facility was attacked twice in two days.  

Recall 

In the Russian city of Ryazan, local residents reported a series of explosions and a bright flash in the sky.

Alina Volianska

WarNews of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

