Fire at Idemitsu oil refinery in Japan - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
In Japan, a fire broke out at the Idemitsu Kosan refinery in Chiba.
The second largest oil refinery in Japan faced a fire on the territory of the unit for distillation of crude oil. UNN writes with reference to Reuters.
Details
A fire broke out at the Idemitsu Kosan refinery in Chiba on Tuesday. This was reported by a representative of the company. At the moment it is known that the fire occurred around 02:30. According to the plant representative, fire brigades are on the spot.
Help
Japan's second-largest refiner operates a 190,000 bpd distillation unit at the Chiba refinery near Tokyo.
