Fire at an industrial enterprise and damaged houses: the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv region

The Kyiv region was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, and the air raid lasted almost 7 hours. There are consequences in three districts of the region. The attack caused a fire at an industrial enterprise and damaged private homes. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Another turbulent night in the Kyiv region. The region was massively attacked by enemy UAVs. The alert lasted almost 7 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. Some enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the population," Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, the consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in three districts of the region.

Boryspil district. “A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise as a result of an enemy attack. The fire has been extinguished. Warehouses, an elevator and two cars were also damaged,” noted Kalashnyk.

Brovary district. Two private houses were damaged.

Obukhiv district: As a result of the falling wreckage of the downed targets, reeds caught fire in an open area. The fire was extinguished.

