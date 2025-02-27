Fire at an industrial enterprise and damaged houses: the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv region

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43641 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86782 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114519 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106756 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149705 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120211 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135939 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24551 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33627 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119433 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46937 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119433 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149701 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193059 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193409 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123654 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125803 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155519 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135963 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143404 views
Fire at an industrial enterprise and damaged houses: the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21988 views

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones for 7 hours in three districts. The attack resulted in a fire at an industrial enterprise and damage to private homes and infrastructure.

The Kyiv region was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, and the air raid lasted almost 7 hours. There are consequences in three districts of the region. The attack caused a fire at an industrial enterprise and damaged private homes. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Another turbulent night in the Kyiv region. The region was massively attacked by enemy UAVs. The alert lasted almost 7 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. Some enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the population," Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, the consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in three districts of the region.

  • Boryspil district. “A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise as a result of an enemy attack. The fire has been extinguished. Warehouses, an elevator and two cars were also damaged,” noted Kalashnyk.
    • Brovary district. Two private houses were damaged.
      • Obukhiv district: As a result of the falling wreckage of the downed targets, reeds caught fire in an open area. The fire was extinguished.

        Large-scale fire started in Kyiv region due to drone attack27.02.25, 07:33 • 25818 views

        Kyiv police showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        WarKyiv region
        kyivKyiv

