Large-scale fire started in Kyiv region due to drone attack

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87516 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114691 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106847 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149794 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120233 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135953 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134000 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127710 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25169 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34183 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119546 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47450 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38065 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114691 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119546 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149794 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193109 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193461 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123685 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125835 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155544 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135983 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143428 views
Large-scale fire started in Kyiv region due to drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25568 views

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv region as a result of the fall of Russian drone debris. There were no casualties, and the fire was extinguished.

On the night of February 26-27, Russian occupants tried to attack Kyiv region with drones. The falling debris caused a fire at an industrial facility. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Kyiv region: at night, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in one of the region's districts as a result of the fall of UAV debris,

- the statement said.

At the same time, no casualties were reported. The fire has now been extinguished.

Recall

On the night of February 26, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring two others. In Bucha district, private houses, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWarKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

