Large-scale fire started in Kyiv region due to drone attack

On the night of February 26-27, Russian occupants tried to attack Kyiv region with drones. The falling debris caused a fire at an industrial facility. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Kyiv region: at night, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in one of the region's districts as a result of the fall of UAV debris, - the statement said.

At the same time, no casualties were reported. The fire has now been extinguished.

Recall

On the night of February 26, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring two others. In Bucha district, private houses, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged.