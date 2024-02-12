Finland's newly elected president says he sees no point in meeting with Putin

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 55053 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115131 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120675 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164337 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265900 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176517 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236383 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 78024 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55827 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91547 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52188 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265896 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221868 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247325 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233614 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115126 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98084 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100191 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116753 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117436 views
Finland's newly elected president says he sees no point in meeting with Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43421 views

The newly elected President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, said that he sees no point in meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin because of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

The new President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, has emphasized that he does not see any point in meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

It is quite obvious that it is difficult to have any political dialog with Putin while Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine. Therefore, I do not see any connection with him or the Russian political leadership in the near future

- Stubb said.

Details

In addition, the new president identified three main factors that ensure Finland's security. According to him, first of all, it is a strong defense within the North Atlantic Alliance.

Our defense spending this year is 2.3% of GDP. Second, our membership in NATO and the EU. And thirdly, our defense cooperation agreement with the United States. The United States is our very close ally. And I foresee and believe that the alliance will continue,

- the politician noted.

Recall

Former Prime Minister and candidate of the center-right National Coalition Party Alexander Stubb has been elected as the new president of the Republic of Finland. He won the support of 51.6% of voters, while his opponent Pekka Haavisto received 48.4% of the vote.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
pekka-haavistoPekka Haavisto
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

