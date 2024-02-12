Finland's newly elected president says he sees no point in meeting with Putin

The new President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, has emphasized that he does not see any point in meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

It is quite obvious that it is difficult to have any political dialog with Putin while Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine. Therefore, I do not see any connection with him or the Russian political leadership in the near future - Stubb said.

In addition, the new president identified three main factors that ensure Finland's security. According to him, first of all, it is a strong defense within the North Atlantic Alliance.

Our defense spending this year is 2.3% of GDP. Second, our membership in NATO and the EU. And thirdly, our defense cooperation agreement with the United States. The United States is our very close ally. And I foresee and believe that the alliance will continue, - the politician noted.

Former Prime Minister and candidate of the center-right National Coalition Party Alexander Stubb has been elected as the new president of the Republic of Finland. He won the support of 51.6% of voters, while his opponent Pekka Haavisto received 48.4% of the vote.