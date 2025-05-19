Finland will transfer ammunition to Ukraine with funds from frozen Russian assets

Finland has signed an agreement with the European Commission to supply heavy ammunition to Ukraine, using funds received from frozen Russian assets. The ammunition is purchased from the Finnish industry.

UNN reports with reference to Finnish Government (Valtioneuvosto).

Details

Finland has signed an agreement with the European Commission to supply heavy ammunition to Ukraine. The ammunition will be purchased from the Finnish industry, and the purchase will be financed by funds received from frozen Russian assets through the European Peace Fund (EPF). The value of the contract is 90 million euros.

Comment

We have managed to agree on additional funding for Finland to support Ukraine. The money is taken from frozen Russian assets, the products are purchased from Finnish companies that support work in the country, and used to help Ukraine in self-defense. I am very pleased with the end result - Minister of Defense Antti Hakkanen said in his statement.

Recall

Denmark allocates to Ukraine the 26th package of military assistance in the amount of 4.2 billion Danish kroner for 2025-2028.

According to the latest satellite images, Russian troops are strengthening bases and building military infrastructure near the Finnish border.