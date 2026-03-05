Finland plans to lift the ban on storing nuclear weapons on its territory, which has been in effect since 1987. This was reported by The Straits Times, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Finland's Nuclear Energy Act, adopted in 1987, prohibits the import, production, possession, and detonation of nuclear explosives on its territory, which, according to some Finns, is a provision that would only benefit Russia in the event of war.

It is noted that although Finland maintained neutrality during the Cold War, in 2023 the country joined the NATO military alliance in response to nuclear Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This amendment is necessary to ensure Finland's military defense within the Alliance and to fully utilize NATO's deterrence and collective defense potential – stated Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

It is asserted that the proposed change will be submitted to parliament. Neighboring Sweden, Denmark, and Norway have long pursued a policy against nuclear weapons on their territories in peacetime, but do not have legislative prohibitions during wartime.

Recall

