Finland reports suspected airspace violation by Russian aircraft: second time this month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

Finland summons Russian representative over June 10 incident. This is the second incident in a month being investigated by the Border Guard Service.

A Russian military aircraft is suspected of violating Finnish airspace on Tuesday near the city of Porvoo. This is reported by UNN referring to Yle.

Details

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Chargé d'Affaires for a conversation. According to the ministry, an interview with a representative of the aggressor country is scheduled for today, June 11.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the interrogation concerns yesterday's incident, but no other details are provided yet.

The suspected violation of airspace occurred on June 10, in the afternoon, when a Russian military aircraft entered Finnish airspace near Porvoo. This case is currently under investigation by the country's Border Guard Service.

It is worth noting that this is the second incident in the last month. The previous suspected violation occurred at the end of May. Then the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador Pavel Kuznetsov and handed him an official note of protest.

Reference

The city of Porvoo is located on the southern coast of Finland, approximately 50 km east of Helsinki. It is of strategic importance due to its proximity to the capital region and the Baltic Sea.

Let us remind you

Finland joined NATO in 2023 amid the threat from Russia. As UNN wrote, since then, the country has repeatedly reported cases of aerial or hybrid provocations by the aggressor country.

Andrey Kulik

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Finland
Tesla
