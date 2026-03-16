Finland interested in France's "nuclear umbrella" - PM

Silja Viitala / Yle

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that Finland is interested in learning more about the expansion of the "nuclear umbrella" announced by France, as he said following the meeting of Canada and the Nordic countries on Sunday, writes UNN with reference to Yle.

Details

"Finland has not participated in such discussions, but we want to know the details. European deterrence must be strengthened," Orpo said.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced in early March the expansion of French nuclear deterrence and offered European allies the opportunity to participate, in particular, in joint exercises.

France will increase size of its nuclear arsenal - Macron

Orpo emphasized that the change in the nuclear energy law proposed by the Finnish government is not aimed at deploying nuclear weapons on Finnish territory, and NATO has no such plans.

"The goal is to remove legislative barriers that do not exist in other Nordic countries," he explained.

Positions of other countries

Sweden has decided not to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory in peacetime. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that the position is not planned to be changed, as the country is reliably protected by NATO's common nuclear deterrence.

"This decision in no way excludes possible future cooperation with France," Kristersson noted.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the importance of strengthening NATO and European nuclear deterrence.

"We are deepening our commitment to NATO's nuclear deterrence and at the same time accepted France's invitation to deepen cooperation," she said.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also stated his readiness to discuss possible strategic cooperation with France, but stressed that Norway will not change its nuclear policy.

"We have a clear position: nuclear weapons will not be deployed in Norway. The key point is not to weaken NATO's overall nuclear deterrence," Støre noted.

Support for Ukraine and Arctic cooperation

Following the meeting in Oslo, the six countries pledged to continue providing economic, civilian, military, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Orpo called the meeting an important step in deepening cooperation.

"We are united by common values and a northern location. We are committed to supporting Ukraine and strengthening our security. We must be strong in the Arctic," he said.

According to Orpo, Canada and the Nordic countries have made significant investments in developing their capabilities in the Arctic, and this experience can help allies develop their potential.

Frederiksen noted that the old world order disappeared after unprecedented threats from the United States regarding Greenland, and something new must be built in its place.

Following the meeting, the prime ministers of the Nordic countries and Canada announced on Sunday an agreement on closer cooperation to increase the effectiveness of military-industrial production in support of common defense, security, and resilience to crises.

Canada and Northern European countries agree on joint military production