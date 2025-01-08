Finland declares tanker that damaged submarine cables unseaworthy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146043 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126591 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134259 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170362 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110500 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163549 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128464 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31345 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93540 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101270 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146054 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180553 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142667 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134309 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151508 views
Finland declares tanker that damaged submarine cables unseaworthy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20463 views

The Finnish authorities have discovered 32 technical malfunctions on the Eagle S tanker carrying Russian oil. The vessel remains under arrest on suspicion of damaging the submarine cable between Finland and Estonia.

The Finnish authorities recognized the detained Eagle S tanker, which belongs to the fleet that transported Russian oil, as unfit for sea voyages due to serious technical problems.

This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN.

Details [1

An inspection by the State Port Control found 32 technical malfunctions on the vessel, three of which jeopardized navigation safety. In particular, these included problems with fire safety, navigation equipment and ventilation of the pump room.

Traficom emphasized that all these shortcomings must be addressed before the vessel is allowed to go to sea.

This week, Finland raised the vessel's sea anchor from the bottom to continue investigating possible aggravated criminal acts. The Finnish court allowed the tanker to be kept under arrest.

The vessel, flying the Cook Islands flag, was identified as a member of the so-called shadow fleet transporting Russian oil products.

Recall 

Law enforcers have recovered an anchorfrom the Gulf of Finland, which is believed to belong to the Russian tanker Eagle S. The discovery may be related to the damage to the communication cable between Finland and Estonia on December 25.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia

