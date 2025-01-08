Finland declares tanker that damaged submarine cables unseaworthy

The Finnish authorities recognized the detained Eagle S tanker, which belongs to the fleet that transported Russian oil, as unfit for sea voyages due to serious technical problems.



An inspection by the State Port Control found 32 technical malfunctions on the vessel, three of which jeopardized navigation safety. In particular, these included problems with fire safety, navigation equipment and ventilation of the pump room.

Traficom emphasized that all these shortcomings must be addressed before the vessel is allowed to go to sea.

This week, Finland raised the vessel's sea anchor from the bottom to continue investigating possible aggravated criminal acts. The Finnish court allowed the tanker to be kept under arrest.

The vessel, flying the Cook Islands flag, was identified as a member of the so-called shadow fleet transporting Russian oil products.

Law enforcers have recovered an anchorfrom the Gulf of Finland, which is believed to belong to the Russian tanker Eagle S. The discovery may be related to the damage to the communication cable between Finland and Estonia on December 25.