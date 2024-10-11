Finland completes investigation of Russian suspected of war crimes in Ukraine
The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation against a Russian citizen for war crimes in Ukraine in 2014. The case file will be transferred to the prosecutor's office, and a decision on charges should be made by October 31, 2024.
The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has completed a criminal investigation against a Russian citizen over war crimes committed in Ukraine in 2014. This person is suspected of committing several war crimes, including aggravated ones. This is stated in a statement of the press service of the country's police, reports UNN.
Details
The investigation was reportedly conducted in close cooperation with the Finnish Armed Forces and the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service. In addition, they exchanged information with the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, Europol, Eurojust and the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The materials of the criminal investigation will be transferred to the local prosecutor's office. Based on these materials, the country's Deputy Prosecutor General will decide whether there are grounds to initiate criminal proceedings. It is noted that any charges must be filed by October 31, 2024.
