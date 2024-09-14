Kostin reveals details of russian war crimes against Ukrainian children

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin spoke at a telethon about russia's massive war crimes against Ukrainian children, including abductions, deportations, illegal detention and propaganda, a UNN correspondent reports.

We are working with the US Department of Justice, the FBI, Europol and Eurojust to find and return our children. We realize that time is against us. Children are being issued russian passports, their data is being changed, and they are being "re-educated" in the spirit of Russian propaganda, dragged into the "youth army" and other paramilitary organizations. In Crimea alone, about 900 units have been created, involving more than 29,000 children. According to the order of the russian minister of education, underage members of the "youth army" can be involved in hostilities against Ukraine - Kostin said.

He noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, about 4,000 criminal cases have been registered for crimes committed against children.

Eleven criminal proceedings are being investigated into the propaganda and militarization of children, nine indictments have been sent to court, and four people have been convicted. In fact, there is no war crime that Russia has not committed against Ukrainian children - Kostin said.

Most cases of crimes were recorded in Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions. They include, in particular, abductions, illegal detention, forced deportation and sexual violence.

Fifty-four people have been notified of suspicion for war crimes against children. Investigations against 44 people have been completed and the cases have been submitted to court. Thirty-one war criminals have already been convicted, and work in this area continues.

Recall

At least 575 Ukrainian children have been killed because of eussian aggression, more than 19,500 have been taken to eussia. Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that the return of all Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war will take place after the liberation of the occupied territories. Every day, 1.5 million Ukrainian children under occupation are at risk of deportation.

