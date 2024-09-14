Kostin reveals details of russian war crimes against Ukrainian children

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183848 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Kostin reveals details of russian war crimes against Ukrainian children

Kostin reveals details of russian war crimes against Ukrainian children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38291 views

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine disclosed details of russian crimes against children, including abductions and deportations. About 4000 criminal cases have been registered, 54 people have been notified of suspicion, and 31 criminals have already been convicted.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin spoke at a telethon about russia's massive war crimes against Ukrainian children, including abductions, deportations, illegal detention and propaganda, a UNN correspondent reports.

We are working with the US Department of Justice, the FBI, Europol and Eurojust to find and return our children. We realize that time is against us. Children are being issued russian passports, their data is being changed, and they are being "re-educated" in the spirit of Russian propaganda, dragged into the "youth army" and other paramilitary organizations. In Crimea alone, about 900 units have been created, involving more than 29,000 children. According to the order of the russian minister of education, underage members of the "youth army" can be involved in hostilities against Ukraine

- Kostin said.

He noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, about 4,000 criminal cases have been registered for crimes committed against children.

Eleven criminal proceedings are being investigated into the propaganda and militarization of children, nine indictments have been sent to court, and four people have been convicted. In fact, there is no war crime that Russia has not committed against Ukrainian children

- Kostin said.

Most cases of crimes were recorded in Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions. They include, in particular, abductions, illegal detention, forced deportation and sexual violence. 

Fifty-four people have been notified of suspicion for war crimes against children. Investigations against 44 people have been completed and the cases have been submitted to court. Thirty-one war criminals have already been convicted, and work in this area continues.

Recall 

At least 575 Ukrainian children have been killed because of eussian aggression, more than 19,500 have been taken to eussia. Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that the return of all Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war will take place after the liberation of the occupied territories. Every day, 1.5 million Ukrainian children under occupation are at risk of deportation.

Lubinets calls on the international community to take decisive action against Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children12.09.24, 20:08 • 21775 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarCrimes and emergencies

