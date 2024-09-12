Lubinets calls on the international community to take decisive action against Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114627 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191098 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149628 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150682 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141976 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112336 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183905 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104952 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45604 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72560 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 68901 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42314 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 48918 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194710 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210871 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199251 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148204 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147595 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151804 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142822 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159322 views
Lubinets calls on the international community to take decisive action against Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children

Lubinets calls on the international community to take decisive action against Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21778 views

At the First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets emphasized the need to stop Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children. He called on the international community to step up efforts to protect children during the war.

Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets attended the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit. He emphasized the need for decisive action by the international community to stop Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children. He announced this in his Telegram, UNN reports.

In his speech , Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Libnets focused on the war crimes that Russia continues to commit against Ukrainian children.

"Since 2014, we have been receiving tragic news about the abduction of children, their forced displacement, adoption into Russian families, and the change of personal data in new documents of young Ukrainians," he said.

According to him, such crimes violate not only international law, but also the child's fundamental rights to life, family and security.

"The international community must act more decisively than ever to step up efforts to stop these violations and ensure justice for affected children and their families. Protecting children in time of war is a shared responsibility, and we have no right to leave this issue unaddressed. Ukraine continues to fight for the lives of every child, and I call on all international partners to join this process," Lubinets said.

Recall 

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reportedthat the number of participants in the fourth Ladies and Gentlemen Summit has increased compared to last year, but it is not just the number that is important to her.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

