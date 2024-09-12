Lubinets calls on the international community to take decisive action against Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children

Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets attended the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit. He emphasized the need for decisive action by the international community to stop Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children. He announced this in his Telegram, UNN reports.

In his speech , Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Libnets focused on the war crimes that Russia continues to commit against Ukrainian children.

"Since 2014, we have been receiving tragic news about the abduction of children, their forced displacement, adoption into Russian families, and the change of personal data in new documents of young Ukrainians," he said.

According to him, such crimes violate not only international law, but also the child's fundamental rights to life, family and security.

"The international community must act more decisively than ever to step up efforts to stop these violations and ensure justice for affected children and their families. Protecting children in time of war is a shared responsibility, and we have no right to leave this issue unaddressed. Ukraine continues to fight for the lives of every child, and I call on all international partners to join this process," Lubinets said.

